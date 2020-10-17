Adam Roy Weiss
Louisville - Adam Roy Weiss, 42, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
Adam was born in Louisville on January 25, 1978 and was a 1996 graduate of St. Xavier High School. He was an IT Specialist.
He was a lover of cars, very much the automotive enthusiast. Adam was a "maker", always building something and he was a lover of animals.
Survivors include his parents, Bill and Robin Reed Weiss; his brother Cody Weiss and a grandmother, Martha Reed.
Cremation was chosen by the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the American Heart Association
or to the Kentucky Humane Society. Ratterman and Sons on Bardstown Road is serving the family and online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com
.