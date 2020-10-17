1/1
Adam Roy Weiss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adam Roy Weiss

Louisville - Adam Roy Weiss, 42, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Adam was born in Louisville on January 25, 1978 and was a 1996 graduate of St. Xavier High School. He was an IT Specialist.

He was a lover of cars, very much the automotive enthusiast. Adam was a "maker", always building something and he was a lover of animals.

Survivors include his parents, Bill and Robin Reed Weiss; his brother Cody Weiss and a grandmother, Martha Reed.

Cremation was chosen by the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the American Heart Association or to the Kentucky Humane Society. Ratterman and Sons on Bardstown Road is serving the family and online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved