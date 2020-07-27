Adam Wendell Parson
Louisville - Adam Wendell Parsons, 43, of Louisville was born on April 16, 1977 in Louisville, and passed away on July 23, 2020. Adam was preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth Parsons and his father, Gary Parsons. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Natalie Parsons; his mother, Toni (Ralston) Parsons Decker; a brother, Benjamin Tyler Parsons; and sisters, April Parsons, Amy Zheng, and Lola Stein. Visitation for Adam will be from 3-8 pm on Thursday. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Friday in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. with interment to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences at www.archlheadysouthernfh.com
.