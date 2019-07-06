Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cable Baptist Church
314 So. Wenzel Street
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Cable Baptist Church
314 So. Wenzel Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Addie Ezell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Addie A. Ezell


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Addie A. Ezell Obituary
Addie A. Ezell

Louisville - 79, passed peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the St. Matthews Care Center. She was a graduate from Central High School class of 1957. She was a retired office clerk from Packaging Service Corporation.

Addie is survived by her children, Reginald (Regina), Frederick (Cindy) Ezell, Jean Thornton (Rick), Jane Ezell, Rhonda Simpson and Tresina Primm (Stanley); brothers, Joseph, William and Danny Ezell, and Chris Kittrell; sisters, Joann Robards, Sharon and June Kittrell; 19 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be from 6-9 p.m. Sunday with funeral on Monday at 11am both at Cable Baptist Church, 314 So. Wenzel Street; burial in Green Meadows Cemetery; Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now