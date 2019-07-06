|
Addie A. Ezell
Louisville - 79, passed peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the St. Matthews Care Center. She was a graduate from Central High School class of 1957. She was a retired office clerk from Packaging Service Corporation.
Addie is survived by her children, Reginald (Regina), Frederick (Cindy) Ezell, Jean Thornton (Rick), Jane Ezell, Rhonda Simpson and Tresina Primm (Stanley); brothers, Joseph, William and Danny Ezell, and Chris Kittrell; sisters, Joann Robards, Sharon and June Kittrell; 19 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 6-9 p.m. Sunday with funeral on Monday at 11am both at Cable Baptist Church, 314 So. Wenzel Street; burial in Green Meadows Cemetery; Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 6, 2019