W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 775-5555
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Stephen Church
1018 So.15th Street
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Church
1018 So.15th Street
Addie Belle Smith

Addie Belle Smith Obituary
Addie Belle Smith

Louisville, KY -

Smith, Addie Belle, 88, of Louisville died Thursday March12, 2020 at her home. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, KY, a retired employee of the old Bruce Press and a Christian by faith. She was preceded in death by her daughter Janice W. Porter.

She is survived by her husband William H. Smith; her daughter Kathy S. Thomas; a sister Lucy B. Mann; four brothers John M. Brown (Jewelene); Victor L. Brown (Alice); Gary W. Brown (Wanda) and Robert M. Brown (Louise); four grandsons Walter P. Porter II (Jon); Dr. William A. Porter (Dr. Jennifer); Justin M. Thomas and Jordan A. Thomas and four great grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday March 18, 2020 at St. Stephen Church 1018 So.15th Street, with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online Condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
