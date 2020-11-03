Adelaide Long
Louisville - On October 30, 2020, Adelaide Lydia Keatting Long, 94, of Louisville, KY peacefully passed away after a long illness.
A devout Christian for 64 years, she is in the House of the Lord with her Savior Jesus Christ.
She was predeceased by her parents, William and Lydia (Collins) Keatting; sisters, Virna Lyons and Elva Stockdale; and brothers, Richard and William Keatting.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 73 1/2 years, Robert L. Long, Sr. Rph, a combat veteran of WWII. Also surviving are sons, Robert L Long, Jr. MD and wife, Susan E. Long, BSN, MSN and Richard B. Long, Rph and wife, Miriam Long, RN; grandchildren, Holly A. Long, PharmD, Heather A. Long, MA and Justin B. Long, PharmD; and numerous nieces and nephews.
For additional information, go to ferncreekfuneralhome.com