Adelaide Long
Adelaide Long

Louisville - On October 30, 2020, Adelaide Lydia Keatting Long, 94, of Louisville, KY peacefully passed away after a long illness.

A devout Christian for 64 years, she is in the House of the Lord with her Savior Jesus Christ.

She was predeceased by her parents, William and Lydia (Collins) Keatting; sisters, Virna Lyons and Elva Stockdale; and brothers, Richard and William Keatting.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 73 1/2 years, Robert L. Long, Sr. Rph, a combat veteran of WWII. Also surviving are sons, Robert L Long, Jr. MD and wife, Susan E. Long, BSN, MSN and Richard B. Long, Rph and wife, Miriam Long, RN; grandchildren, Holly A. Long, PharmD, Heather A. Long, MA and Justin B. Long, PharmD; and numerous nieces and nephews.

For additional information, go to ferncreekfuneralhome.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
