Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
Adell Durrett Martin

Adell Durrett Martin Obituary
Adell Durrett Martin

Louisville - 91, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Greensburg, KY.

She was the former Adell Milby, a native of Green County, KY, and a avid quilter.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Bufard Durrett and Joseph Wilson Martin.

She is survived by her sons, Jimmy Durrett (Michele) and Bobby Durrett; grandchildren, Matthew Durrett (Kelly), Michael Durrett (Courtney Wimsatt), John Durrett, and Ashley Durrett; great grandchildren, Davis and Cash Durrett; and brothers, Ronnie Milby (Pat) and Charles Milby (Jean).

The family would like to give thanks to the family and staff at Green Hill Rehabilitation.

Her funeral service will be held at 12:30 p. m. Friday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Highway with entombment in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9:30 a. m. Friday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
