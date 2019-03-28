|
Adolph J. Cleary
Louisville - Adolph Joseph Cleary, 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 while lovingly surrounded by his family.
He was retired from Pipefitters Union #522, a Marine Veteran of WWII, a charter member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church and a member of St. John Chrysostom Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Helen Heil Cleary; children, Bradley Cleary, Becky Glasser (Danny), Bonnie Lolley Thompson (Bob), Barth Cleary (Teresa), B.J. Cleary (Vicky), Robert Cleary (Vickie), Brenda Balz (Steven), Ben Cleary (Renee') and Barry Cleary (Janice).
Funeral mass is 10am Saturday at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 5505 Bardstown Road with burial in St. Edward Cemetery. Visitation is 2-8pm Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road.
Memorial gifts may be given to Mass of the Air or Little Way Pregnancy Resource Center.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 28, 2019