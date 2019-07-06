Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Adria Jane Yenner


1930 - 2019
Adria Jane Yenner Obituary
Adria Jane Yenner

Louisville - Adria Jane Yenner, 89, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

She was born on May 17, 1930 in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late Lawrence A. Sapp and Ellen Aud Sapp. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Yenner; and her grandson, Jason Brinegar.

Adria is survived by her loving children, David Yenner, Cheryl Reeves (Randy), Paul Yenner (Pam) and Terry Yenner (Lesley); grandchildren, Nicholas Yenner, Christopher Yenner, Amanda Brinegar, Brandon Spencer, Laura Wilkerson (Josh), Sarah Reeves and Andrew Reeves; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Corey, Sarah, Christopher, Jr. and Adam.

Visitation will be from 10 am to 12 pm on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, East Louisville Chapel (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243), a graveside service will follow at 12:45 pm at Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the family of Adria, C/O Cheryl Reeves.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from July 6 to July 7, 2019
