Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
Adrian L. Mumford

Adrian L. Mumford Obituary
Adrian L. Mumford

Louisville - Adrian L. Mumford, 104, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at home with his family.

He was a retired employee for Kistner Lumber and a member of Hazelwood United Methodist Church for over 50 years. He spent time woodworking and visiting with neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mildred and step daughter Martha Streble.

Survivors include two sons Stephen Mumford (Judy) and Roger Mumford (Sandra), sister Wanda Carter, 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

Funeral service 12 Noon Saturday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd. with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation 10 AM til time of service on Saturday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 17, 2019
