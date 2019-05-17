|
|
Adrian L. Mumford
Louisville - Adrian L. Mumford, 104, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at home with his family.
He was a retired employee for Kistner Lumber and a member of Hazelwood United Methodist Church for over 50 years. He spent time woodworking and visiting with neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mildred and step daughter Martha Streble.
Survivors include two sons Stephen Mumford (Judy) and Roger Mumford (Sandra), sister Wanda Carter, 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
Funeral service 12 Noon Saturday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd. with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation 10 AM til time of service on Saturday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 17, 2019