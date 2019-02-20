|
Agnes "Addie" A. Crecelius Smith
Corydon - Agnes "Addie" A. Smith, 96, passed away Sunday, February, 17, 2019 at Harrison Health Care Center in Corydon. She was born February 19, 1922 in New Amsterdam, Indiana the daughter of Amzie and Faye Kintner Crecelius. She was the last surviving graduate of the New Amsterdam High School Class of 1940. She will always be remembered for her sharp memory and stories of her childhood years. She held many jobs in her lifetime including working for Clifford Hurst's grocery store in Corydon, being a switchboard operator for Eureka Telephone for ten years, was a production worker for Keller Manufacturing in Corydon and ICI Ammunition Plant in Charlestown, IN and she finally retired from the Evanite Plant in Corydon. She always kept a jigsaw puzzle of at least 1000 pieces going on her kitchen table and loved crossword puzzles. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ivan Smith; daughter, Diana Rose; son, Ivan Smith, Jr.; grandson Michael James Rose; brothers, Charles and Tommie Crecelius and sisters, Carletta Windell and Betty Lang. She is survived by her granddaughter, Michelle Flannery (Ben); grandsons, Matt Rose (Alice) and Mark Rose; great grandchildren, Logan Rose and Betty Kay Rose; son-in-law, Jake Rose, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Corydon, IN. Pastor Rick Utz will officiate. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 AM to 8 PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 and from 10 AM to 2 PM on Sunday at the funeral home in Corydon. The family suggests memorial gifts be made to the . A special thanks to Virginia Hamilton and Andrea Lowe who provided care and services that allowed her to remain in her home that she cherished.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019