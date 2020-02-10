Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Chapel
5719 St. Mary's Rd.
Floyds Knobs, IN
Burial
Following Services
at the church cemetery
Agnes Celestine Shirley


1938 - 2020
Agnes Celestine Shirley Obituary
Agnes Celestine Shirley

Floyds Knobs - Agnes Celestine Shirley, 81, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Agnes grew up on a farm in Navilleton and was a 1957 graduate of Providence High School. Upon graduation she immediately went to work for the U.S. Army Field Safety Activity (Corps of Engineers) where she stayed for 37 years until her retirement. Agnes was known as the "Dimpled Darlin' of Greenville" on her 30 minute radio show that aired on WSLM Salem in the mid 1950's.

She was born on October 3, 1938 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Louis and Lassetta Coffman Jacobi. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Ellen Bowe.

Agnes is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Jerry Shirley; son, Dale (Kathryn) Shirley; daughter, Geri (Erick Farr) Shirley; grandchildren, Curtis (Heather Hewitt) Shirley and Fox Farr; brother, Vincent (Nancy) Jacobi; and sister, Darlene (Ed) Stoeffler.

Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Friday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Chapel (5719 St. Mary's Rd., Floyds Knobs, IN 47119) with burial to follow at the church cemetery.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
