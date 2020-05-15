Agnes Heavrin Reice
Agnes Heavrin Reice

Louisville - 99, of Louisville, died Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Providence Nursing Center.

She was the former Agnes Threedouble and a member of St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Emanuel Heavrin and her second husband, Leonard Reice.

She is survived by many loving family members and friends.

Her funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home 2723 Preston Hwy. with private entombment. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Memorial gifts may be made to St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church or Kindred Hospice.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
EMBRY-BOSSE FUNERAL HOME
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
