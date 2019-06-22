|
Agnes "Anne" Juberg
Louisville - Agnes "Anne" Juberg, 85, entered Eternal Life Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Anne was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina to the late Thomas and Laura Denson. She spent her early childhood in Virginia before moving to Louisville, Kentucky. She served her family faithfully as a homemaker, mother, and grandmother. She leaves a wonderful legacy of love and devotion and will be dearly missed by those who knew her.
Anne is survived by her son Daniel and his children, Daniel Jr., Jennifer and Timothy; several great-grandchildren and her brother John Denson.
Visitation will be held 2-7 p.m. Monday, June 24th and 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Tuesday, June 25th at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Funeral services will be 12 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, with a burial to follow. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Baptist Health.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 22, 2019