Agnes M. Zipperle
Louisville - Agnes M. Zipperle, 93, of Louisville, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Atria-Blankenbaker.
Agnes worked in Customer Care in the Insurance industry, was a Kentucky Colonel, and was a previous member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She loved music, dancing, and playing games with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Agnes (Houlihan) Coad and seven brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her husband, Gene F. Zipperle, Sr.; son, Daniel B. Whitcomb (Susan); daughters, Theresa A. Conway and Laura J. Kaminsky (Albert); son, Mark H. Whitcomb (Kelly); 14 grandchildren; stepsons, Gene F. Zipperle, Jr. and Joel D. Zipperle (Cindy); brother, David E. Coad (Roberta).
Private burial will be at St. Michael Cemetery. Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home-Jeffersontown is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hosparus of Louisville or the Alzheimer's Association Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020.