Agnes M. Zipperle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Agnes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Agnes M. Zipperle

Louisville - Agnes M. Zipperle, 93, of Louisville, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Atria-Blankenbaker.

Agnes worked in Customer Care in the Insurance industry, was a Kentucky Colonel, and was a previous member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She loved music, dancing, and playing games with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Agnes (Houlihan) Coad and seven brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her husband, Gene F. Zipperle, Sr.; son, Daniel B. Whitcomb (Susan); daughters, Theresa A. Conway and Laura J. Kaminsky (Albert); son, Mark H. Whitcomb (Kelly); 14 grandchildren; stepsons, Gene F. Zipperle, Jr. and Joel D. Zipperle (Cindy); brother, David E. Coad (Roberta).

Private burial will be at St. Michael Cemetery. Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home-Jeffersontown is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hosparus of Louisville or the Alzheimer's Association Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
St. Michael Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved