Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Athanasius Catholic Church
5915 Outer Loop
Louisville, KY
Agnes "Lou" Schmidt

Agnes "Lou" Schmidt Obituary
Agnes "Lou" Schmidt

Louisville - Agnes "Lou" Schmidt, 91, of Louisville, entered into eternal rest on December 28, 2019. For most of her years, she was a homemaker, devoted to her family and her church. She was always ready to lend a hand where needed and was strong in her faith. She was a former member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Raymond H. Schmidt. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Susan Straub(Don), Dennis Schmidt(Charlotte), Steve Schmidt(Kathy), Laura McKune(Terry), Jeff Schmidt, and Mike Schmidt(Missy); 11 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. A special thank you to Jeff, who provided outstanding care throughout her illness.

There will be a Funeral Mass at 10am Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, 5915 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY. She will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 2pm-8pm Thursday at Evergreen Funeral Home. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to Hosparus or .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
