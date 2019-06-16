|
|
Aiko T. Smith
Louisville - Aiko Smith, 87 passed away surrounded by her family. Aiko was a loving mother and dedicated her life to SGI/USA. Aiko was born in Fukuoka, Japan. She was a bodhisattva of the earth. Aiko worked as a machine operator at Southern Standard Box Company.
Akio was preceded in death by her husband James E. Smith. She is survived by her son; Charlie Smith, daughter; Stella (Eugene), grandchildren; Shawn, Brian, Devin, Sara and Johathon, great grandchild; Eric.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m., at Highlands Community Ministries 1228 East Breckenridge Street, 40204. Flowers to be sent to Highlands Community Ministries and any donations in her honor may be made to SGI/USA.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 16, 2019