Aileen Clark
Louisville - Clark, Aileen, 93, of Louisville, passed away July 5, 2019.
Aileen was raised in Kirkwood, KY on a small family farm. Her mother died giving birth to her.
She came to Louisville after high school graduation and worked for 12 years at AT&T/South Central Bell. After that, she became a stay-at-home mom until resuming work for the Jefferson Co. Public Schools until retirement.
Her life was centered on family and her faith. She was very active in her church, Ralph Avenue Baptist.
Aileen was preceded in death by her husband of over 63 years, Claude. She is survived by her son, Mark Clark (Cheryl); grandson, Eric; and her older sister, Lucille Morris.
There will be a private family service followed by burial at Resthaven Cemetery. Owen Funeral Home, Taylorsville Road is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to everyone at Wesley Manor who made their time there a true blessing - we love you all.
Please share expressions of sympathy to The Wesley Manor Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 7, 2019