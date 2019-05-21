|
|
Akiko Matsuno Smith
Valley Station - Akiko Matsuno Smith, age 89, of Valley Station passed away at Hosparus Health Care on May 14th, 2019. Ms Smith was born in Tokyo, Japan before marrying Sergeant First Class William Roscoe Smith of the United States Army in Yokohama, Japan. Ms Smith is a member of The Church of Christ in Valley Station, KY. She is survived by her grandson Ryan Keith Rickman of Georgetown, KY, his wife Ashley Rickman, and their two boys Eli and Emmett Rickman along with grandson Anthony Scott Rickman of Morgantown, WV, his wife Kaely Rickman, and their three boys Brayden, Mason, and Landin Rickman. She was preceded in death by her husband SFC William Roscoe Smith, and her daughter Linda Gale Rickman of Cross Lanes, WV. A private family service will take place before Ms Smith is laid to rest with her husband at Lebanon National Cemetary in Lebanon, KY. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to either Hosparous Health at www.HosparusHealth.org or to the at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org in remembrance of Ms Smith.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 21, 2019