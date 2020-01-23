Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Alan Blair Bryant Obituary
Alan Blair Bryant

Louisville - Alan Blair Bryant, 76, passed away on January 13, 2020.

Alan was an Army veteran and obtained the rank of Specialist E5 and worked in Army Finance. Alan retired after almost 30 years as a driver for TARC. After his retirement he operated a one man transport company.

Alan is survived by his 2 brothers, Curtis Bryant and Warren Bryant.

A memorial service will be held to celebrate Alan's life on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1 PM in the chapel of Arch L. Heady-Cralle funeral home, 2428 Frankfort Ave. A gathering of friends and family will take place before the service from 11:30 AM - 1 PM.

Please visit www.archlheadycralle.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020
