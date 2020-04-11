|
Alan Courtney "Chief" Guild
Louisville - Alan Courtney "Chief" Guild, Sr., 96 of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020.
He was born at home in Richmond VA, on July 25, 1923 to Ion Roy and Iris Guild. Shortly after graduating from high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and became a B-24 pilot, and flew 42 missions in the Pacific Theater in WWII. He turned 21 years old on the day of his 10th mission. After the war he went to the University of Virginia on the GI Bill and then obtained his law degree from T.C. Williams School of Law at the University of Richmond. He worked in the insurance industry for many years and then opened his own aircraft insurance claims adjusting company, Guild Adjustment. He was able to fly his own plane handling aircraft claims all over the region. After his retirement he was able to focus on his favorite pastime of golf, having been an avid golfer his entire life. Everyone called him "Chief". He had a thick Virginia accent, he loved people and they loved him. He spent the last months of his life at Brownsboro Park Retirement Community where he made many new friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Caroline Guild. Chief is survived by his two sons Courtney Guild Jr (Linda) and David Guild (Connie); grandchildren, Aaron Guild (Cindy), Dana Guild, Cori Gadansky (Chris), John Guild (MaryCrae), and Lindsay Kapfhammer; and his 9 great grandchildren Caroline, Alex, Luke, Leo, Harper, Kysen, Dylan, Eli and Lainey.
Due to the pandemic, a private family service will be held with interment at Cave Hill cemetery. Since flowers are unnecessary with no funeral, it is requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville where they took such good care of Chief.
If the pandemic "all clear" is given, a celebration of Chief's life is scheduled for what would have been his 97th birthday on July 25, 2020 at O'Shea's on Baxter (invitations will be issued when we are allowed to gather).
Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020