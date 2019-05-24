|
Alan Douglas
Louisville - Entered into rest on Tuesday, May 21.
He was an industrial engineer with Denham-Blythe.
Mr. Douglas was preceded in rest by his wife, Julie Richards Douglas, in 2015.
He is survived by a daughter, Kimberli Douglas; two sons, Shawn Douglas (Phoebe) and Donovan Douglas (Corey); two grandchldren, Brenan and Haiden Douglas; and a sister, Jill Swartz.
His funeral will be on Saturday at 2pm at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Hwy. with cremation to follow. Visitation will be Friday from 4pm until 8pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 24, 2019