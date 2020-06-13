Alan Fryrear
Crestwood - Born Feb. 8, 1939. Died June 10, 2020. Age 81.
Alan was born in Louisville, Ky. He was a passionate follower of Jesus Christ, a member of Crestwood United Methodist Church, and a man of intense generosity, love and convictions. Alan was known as a master storyteller. He could enthrall you with recollections of his childhood antics, fraternity adventures and career escapades. Most of all, he loved to tell stories about his family growing up, and was so proud of the family the Lord gave him and Kathy, his godly wife who faithfully stood at his side for 54 years.
Alan served his country in the Army Reserve, and was honorably discharged in 1966. He went on to work in California, Pennsylvania and Maryland for NCR in the Systemedia division, enjoying a successful sales career until returning to Louisville as a forms distributor for Duplex Products, Inc.. After that, he pursued his dream of launching an independent company in 1995, and WaterMark Group was born. Just a few years later, after winning national recognition from Inc. magazine, his entrepreneurial spirit led to the founding of Networld Media Group, an industry publisher and event producer, which he started with his son-in-law and operated for over two decades. Alan was loved and respected by so many during a career marked by personal success, numerous awards, and a fervent desire to see others achieve their own dreams. A great passion later in life was to further the Kingdom of God, and to develop and grow in his personal walk with Jesus.
Alan is preceded in death by his brothers David and Winston, and his parents, William A. Jr. and Mary (Demaree) Fryrear. He is survived by his wife Kathy (Reynolds), daughters Karen Harper (Tom) and Kristin Smith (Kelly); 11 loving grandchildren, and many extended family members and friends. He cared deeply for people and cherished his relationships over the years with friends and coworkers.
A visitation will be held Monday, June 15th, at Crestwood United Methodist Church from 10:00 - 11:30 am, funeral will immediately follow (arrangements through Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood, KY). For those who are unable to attend in person, the service will be streamed on Facebook Live at 11:30 am EST (go to https://www.facebook.com/tomandkaren.harper for information). In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Alan may be made to Wesley Manor https://wesman.org, a retirement community where Alan served as a board member, and where his own parents lived out their final years.
Crestwood - Born Feb. 8, 1939. Died June 10, 2020. Age 81.
Alan was born in Louisville, Ky. He was a passionate follower of Jesus Christ, a member of Crestwood United Methodist Church, and a man of intense generosity, love and convictions. Alan was known as a master storyteller. He could enthrall you with recollections of his childhood antics, fraternity adventures and career escapades. Most of all, he loved to tell stories about his family growing up, and was so proud of the family the Lord gave him and Kathy, his godly wife who faithfully stood at his side for 54 years.
Alan served his country in the Army Reserve, and was honorably discharged in 1966. He went on to work in California, Pennsylvania and Maryland for NCR in the Systemedia division, enjoying a successful sales career until returning to Louisville as a forms distributor for Duplex Products, Inc.. After that, he pursued his dream of launching an independent company in 1995, and WaterMark Group was born. Just a few years later, after winning national recognition from Inc. magazine, his entrepreneurial spirit led to the founding of Networld Media Group, an industry publisher and event producer, which he started with his son-in-law and operated for over two decades. Alan was loved and respected by so many during a career marked by personal success, numerous awards, and a fervent desire to see others achieve their own dreams. A great passion later in life was to further the Kingdom of God, and to develop and grow in his personal walk with Jesus.
Alan is preceded in death by his brothers David and Winston, and his parents, William A. Jr. and Mary (Demaree) Fryrear. He is survived by his wife Kathy (Reynolds), daughters Karen Harper (Tom) and Kristin Smith (Kelly); 11 loving grandchildren, and many extended family members and friends. He cared deeply for people and cherished his relationships over the years with friends and coworkers.
A visitation will be held Monday, June 15th, at Crestwood United Methodist Church from 10:00 - 11:30 am, funeral will immediately follow (arrangements through Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood, KY). For those who are unable to attend in person, the service will be streamed on Facebook Live at 11:30 am EST (go to https://www.facebook.com/tomandkaren.harper for information). In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Alan may be made to Wesley Manor https://wesman.org, a retirement community where Alan served as a board member, and where his own parents lived out their final years.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.