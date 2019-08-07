Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Korb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan J. Korb


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan J. Korb Obituary
Alan J. Korb

Louisville - Alan J. Korb, 70, is preceded in death by his father, Albert Korb; his mother, Carmen Korb; and his sister Frances Goodman. He is survived by his daughter Alanna Korb, former Ruth Korb; three grandchildren, Matthew, Jayden, and Katrina; his sister, Jeanette Cummings; his brother Ronnie Korb; stepchildren, Deborah Raisor, Leah Wright, Vonnie Boone Jr; nieces and nephews and many, many friends. He retired from Philip Morris after 30 years employment as a machine operator, and proudly served in the U.S. Army, Vietnam Veteran.

Services will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy Louisville, KY 40216.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy Louisville, KY 40216.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now