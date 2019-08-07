|
|
Alan J. Korb
Louisville - Alan J. Korb, 70, is preceded in death by his father, Albert Korb; his mother, Carmen Korb; and his sister Frances Goodman. He is survived by his daughter Alanna Korb, former Ruth Korb; three grandchildren, Matthew, Jayden, and Katrina; his sister, Jeanette Cummings; his brother Ronnie Korb; stepchildren, Deborah Raisor, Leah Wright, Vonnie Boone Jr; nieces and nephews and many, many friends. He retired from Philip Morris after 30 years employment as a machine operator, and proudly served in the U.S. Army, Vietnam Veteran.
Services will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy Louisville, KY 40216.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy Louisville, KY 40216.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 7, 2019