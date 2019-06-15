Services
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Alan K. Fields Obituary
Alan K. Fields

Louisville - 71, of Louisville, Ky., passed away on Wed., June 12, 2019.

Alan was a gifted Architect for over 48 years. He had a brilliant, creative mind, and contributed to the landscape of Louisville and Ky. with the design of hundreds of residential and commercial buildings over his lifetime. Alan had a passion for reading, WWII history, fishing, tennis, and feline rescue. He adored his family, and was a white knight and hero to his loving wife and daughter.

He was born on August 12, 1947 in Hazard, Ky., to the late Ishmael Fields and Pauline Begley Fields. He is preceded in death by his sister, Diane Morrison.

Alan is survived by his wife of 48 years, Janie Fields; daughter, Heather Ernst (John); nieces, Carrie Shoaf (Howard) and Jamie Linnenbom (Drew); nephews, Rob Rishel (Julie) and John Alan Morrison.

Visitation from 1-3 pm on Mon., June 17, with a celebration of Alan's life to follow at 3 pm, Newcomer East, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Ky. 40243.

Contributions may be made to Shamrock Foundation, www.shamrockpets.com. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 15, 2019
