Services
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
Alan Kent Akers Sr.

Alan Kent Akers Sr. Obituary
Alan Kent Akers Sr.

Bardstown - Alan Kent Akers Sr., age 70, of Bardstown, KY, local attorney and beloved husband and father passed into eternal life on September 4, 2019 at Flaget Memorial Hospital, Bardstown, KY. Kent was born to Astor Kermit Akers and Martha Darnell Gray Akers of Bloomfield, KY on January 17, 1949. An alumnus of Bloomfield High School and the University of Kentucky, he received his law degree from the University of Louisville in 1974. He loved and was proud to practice law in Bardstown and his native Nelson County for over 45 years. He served in the Kentucky Army National Guard for over 20 years, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. Kent was an avid outdoorsman, with a passion for both hunting, fishing and his farm whenever he had spare time. Being outdoors always put a smile on his face. Each September you would find him hunting dove with beloved friends and family.

Kent is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Linda Bowman Akers of Bardstown and their two sons, Alan, and his wife Meaghan, of Chicago, Illinois and Brandon of St. Louis, Missouri. He leaves a lasting legacy in his quick and infectious smile, a deep laugh and a heart full of love that was open to all. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Barlow Funeral Home in Bardstown. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 10th from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the or the Humane Society of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home in Bardstown is in charge of arrangements
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
