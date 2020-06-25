Alan Rosedale
Alan Rosedale

Louisville - Alan Rosedale, 75, of Louisville, KY passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. Alan was preceded in death by parents Louis and Thelma Rosedale, brother Robert, and sister Betsy Given (Robert). He is survived by sister Susan Harris (William); granddaughters Chassity, Destiny, and Brandi; great grandchildren Freyja, Carter, and Derrick.

Alan was a proud Viet Nam Army veteran. Alan loved children and dogs. He retired after many years as DJ Alan Young.

He will be interred at Kentucky Veteran's Cemetery on July 2nd at 2 pm. Celebration of life to follow at Mike Linnig's Restaurant, 9308 Cane Run Road, Louisville, KY 40258 from 3:30 until 7:00 pm. Contributions may be made to any veteran's organization of your choice.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 25 to Jul. 2, 2020.
