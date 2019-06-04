Services
Alben Woosley Obituary
Alben B. Woosley, age 86, of Louisville, KY departed this life in Louisville, Saturday, June 1, 2019. The Edmonson County native was born March 10, 1933 to the late Alton Burks and Edna Mae Tomes Woosley and was married to Lillie Anderson Woosley, who survives.

Alben was a Korean Warn Army veteran, a mail carrier for the US Postal Service. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church and attended Heartsong Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Louisville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Home of the Innocents, 1100 E. Market St., Louisville, KY 40206.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory- two sons, Stuart Woosley (Carol) of Lousiville and Glen Buckley (Linda) Grants Pass, OR; two grandchildren, Allison Woosley and Alex Woosley both of Louisville; one brother, Terrell Woosley (Mary Ann) of Big Reedy; two sisters, Joyce Harrison of Bowling Green and Janice Young of Crawfordsville, IN and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Sheridan Woosley.

Interment will be in Mt. Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Visitation: 5 - 8 PM, EDT, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home-St. Matthews, 3711 Lexington Rd., Louisville, KY 40207.12 Noon - 2PM, CDT, Thursday, June 6, 2019, Mt. Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Funeral Service: 1 PM, CDT, Wednesday, June 6, 2019, Mt. Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 4, 2019
