Rev. Albert Beauchamp, Sr.
Louisville - 99, passed away June 15, 2019.He was a WWII Army veteran, a retiree from Naval Ordinance and formerly pastored Cane Run Baptist Church and also Mt. Sinai Baptist Church before retiring in 2007. Survivors; son, Samuel Beauchamp (Tanya); many grandchildren and great grandchildren.Visitation:9 AM-11 AM Friday with funeral services immediately following at G.C. Williams Funeral Home. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 19, 2019