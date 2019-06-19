Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Rev. Albert Beauchamp Sr.

Rev. Albert Beauchamp Sr. Obituary
Rev. Albert Beauchamp, Sr.

Louisville - 99, passed away June 15, 2019.He was a WWII Army veteran, a retiree from Naval Ordinance and formerly pastored Cane Run Baptist Church and also Mt. Sinai Baptist Church before retiring in 2007. Survivors; son, Samuel Beauchamp (Tanya); many grandchildren and great grandchildren.Visitation:9 AM-11 AM Friday with funeral services immediately following at G.C. Williams Funeral Home. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 19, 2019
