Albert Edward Clifford Ii
Albert Edward Clifford II

Louisville - Albert Edward Clifford II, of Louisville, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

He was originally from Elmhurst, IL and moved to Kentucky in the mid-seventies.

Al was a veteran of the U.S. Army. While serving, he discovered his interest in the medical field, settling on the field of Radiology. He had over forty years of distinguished service working for the Veterans Administration. Al was a member of VFW Post 2048 in Elmhurst IL, and was also a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in LaGrange KY.

Al is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his children, Emily Hoffman, Greg Clifford, Eric Clifford (Crystal), Sarah Marshal (Darin), David Clifford (Kim), Anna Bodart (Darren) and Abigail Wiesemann (Ross). Al is also survived by his siblings, Joe Clifford (Bobbie), Curt Clifford and Mary Lazas (Mike). He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and one great grandchild.

A memorial service to celebrate Al's life will be conducted at 3 P.M. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd. Guests are invited to a visitation from 11A.M. until service time Saturday.

Please visit us online at www.archlheadywestport.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
5024269351
