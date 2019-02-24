Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home
5406 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home
5406 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY
Albert Edward Ladusaw Jr. Obituary
Albert Edward Ladusaw, Jr.

Louisville - Albert Edward "Buddy" Ladusaw, Jr., 84, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 after a brief illness.

He was retired from the US Postal Service, a member of the Elks Club, and an avid golfer, fisherman, and gardener. His first job was with American Builders and he was a Navy veteran of the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Edward "Bud" Ladusaw, Sr. and Icy Mae Ladusaw Ballard; and daughter, Kim Spencer.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margaret "Margy" B. Ladusaw; son, Eddie Ladusaw (Annie); grandchildren, Steven Spencer, Frank Spencer, and Devon Von Almen; brother, Billy Ladusaw; and sister, Joan Ogle (Terry).

His funeral is 1:00pm Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Rd, with burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central. Visitation is 3:00-7:00 Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
