Albert Edward Ladusaw, Jr.
Louisville - Albert Edward "Buddy" Ladusaw, Jr., 84, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 after a brief illness.
He was retired from the US Postal Service, a member of the Elks Club, and an avid golfer, fisherman, and gardener. His first job was with American Builders and he was a Navy veteran of the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Edward "Bud" Ladusaw, Sr. and Icy Mae Ladusaw Ballard; and daughter, Kim Spencer.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margaret "Margy" B. Ladusaw; son, Eddie Ladusaw (Annie); grandchildren, Steven Spencer, Frank Spencer, and Devon Von Almen; brother, Billy Ladusaw; and sister, Joan Ogle (Terry).
His funeral is 1:00pm Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Rd, with burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central. Visitation is 3:00-7:00 Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019