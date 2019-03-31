Albert F. Stiner



LOUISVILLE - Albert F. Stiner, age 87 of Louisville, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. He was born and grew up in Fort Deposit, Alabama, where he was a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church. He was an Army Veteran of over 21 years serving in Korea, Germany, Thailand, and in the United States. He was awarded the Purple Heart, Korean Service Award, United Nations Award, Combat Award, Efficiency/Honor/Fidelity Award and the Freedom Team Salute/ Certificate of Appreciation from the Chief of Staff and the Secretary of the United States Army. He was a member of the DAV#89 and Purple Heart Chapter#146. He was also a 33rd Degree Mason. Following retirement from the U.S. Army, Mr. Stiner served the community in numerous ways to help senior citizens and graduating high school seniors.



Mr. Stiner attended Sullivan College, Jefferson Community College and the University of Louisville. Deacon Stiner was ordained at the First Gethsemane Baptist Church and served as the first Director of the Security Ministry and the Men's Bible Study Class. He was a current member of Mosaic United Methodist Church and the Fellowship of Believers Sunday School Class. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Eugene Stiner; his mother, Sylvester Stiner Fountain and his father, W.T. Stiner; and his brother, Robert Earl Fountain.



Mr. Stiner leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 45 plus years, the Rev. Mary Frances Stiner; children, Albert "Al" Stiner, Jr., Michael Perry, Michele Austin, Pamela Perry-Hill (Andrew) and Shannon Perry-Stiner Todd; grandchildren, Deanisha Griffin, Michelle Perry, Tytiana Wells, Lauren Austin, Lynne Mitchell, Michael Tyler Perry, Brandon Stiner, Jade Stiner and Elon Perry-Stiner; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Janie Caldwell (Thomas), Annie Thomas (Benny), Rev. Jessie Fountain (Anna), Rev. Fletcher Fountain (Geraldine) and John Fountain (Ennis); special cousins, and a host of family and friends.



Visitation will be 11 am to 12 pm on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Mosaic United Methodist Church 8008 St Andrews Church Rd, Louisville, KY 40258, followed by a celebration of Mr. Stiner's life at 12 pm. Burial will follow in Cave Hill Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to the family to develop a scholarship fund at his church in his honor. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary