Albert F. Stiner
Louisville - Albert F. Stiner, age 87 of Louisville, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. Visitation will be 11 am to 12 pm on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Mosaic United Methodist Church 8008 St Andrews Church Rd, Louisville, KY 40258, followed by a celebration of Mr. Stiner's life at 12 pm. Burial will follow in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the family to develop a scholarship fund at his church in his honor. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 4, 2019