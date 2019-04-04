Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mosaic United Methodist Church
8008 St Andrews Church Rd
Louisville, KY
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Mosaic United Methodist Church
8008 St Andrews Church Rd
Louisville, KY
More Obituaries for Albert Stiner
Louisville - Albert F. Stiner, age 87 of Louisville, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. Visitation will be 11 am to 12 pm on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Mosaic United Methodist Church 8008 St Andrews Church Rd, Louisville, KY 40258, followed by a celebration of Mr. Stiner's life at 12 pm. Burial will follow in Cave Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the family to develop a scholarship fund at his church in his honor. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 4, 2019
