Albert G. Goldin, M.D.Louisville - Albert G. Goldin, M.D., 97, died at his home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.Dr. Goldin is survived by his wife of 69 years, Anita Ades Goldin; his children, Dr. Harry Goldin (Jane Kaplan) of Evanston, IL and Joyce Goldin of Louisville; his grandchildren, Mark Palgy (Lindsey Carter Palgy) of Louisville, Jacob Goldin (Dr. Deborah Schwartz) of Menlo Park, CA, and Elise Goldin of Brooklyn, NY; and his great-grandchild Naomi Lorelei Goldin.He was born in Lima, Ohio and graduated from Ohio State University in 1943. He then obtained his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Louisville in 1946 and was elected to the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. Dr. Goldin completed his internship and was a Pathology Resident at Detroit Receiving Hospital. He then studied Internal Medicine and completed a Cardiology Fellowship at Louisville General Hospital in 1952. Dr. Goldin served in Korea and Japan as a Captain in the US Army Medical Corps from 1952 to 1954. He held his private practice of Internal Medicine from 1954 until 1992 in Louisville and was associated with Jewish Hospital and Norton Hospital. He was an Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of Louisville School of Medicine. Dr. Goldin authored 15 medical articles and wrote a book entitled "Your Guide to Care of the Heart." He was a member and Fellow of many medical societies.Dr. Goldin was an active member of Congregation Adath Jeshurun. He loved the Yiddish language and led a Yiddish speaking group at the Louisville Jewish Community Center for many years and in his late 80's, he translated a Yiddish novel into English. Dr. Goldin also was a passionate clarinet player and organized and participated in the "River City Klezmer Band."Graveside services were held at Adath Jeshurun Cemetery on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Memorial gifts in honor of Dr. Goldin may be made to the donor's favorite charity.