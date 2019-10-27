Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Calvary Lutheran Church
6111 S. Shelby Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Lutheran Church
6111 S. Shelby Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Rest Haven Memorial Park
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Wiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Hughes (Bud) Wiser Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Hughes (Bud) Wiser Jr. Obituary
Albert Hughes (Bud) Wiser, Jr.

Indianapolis - Albert Hughes (Bud) Wiser, Jr., 96, of Indianapolis, passed away on October 18, 2019.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at G. H. Herrmann Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 2 at 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, 6111 S. Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN. Burial will be in Rest Haven Memorial Park, Louisville, KY, at 2:00 p.m. Online condolences: www.ghherrmann.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now