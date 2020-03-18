|
Albert L. Bryant
Louisville - Albert L. Bryant, 87, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
He was a retired geologist for LG&E, an Air Force veteran, member of Fern Creek United Methodist Church, 1970-71 president of the Geological Society of Kentucky and past president of Prairie Village Little League Baseball.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Traylor Bryant; children, Nancy Bryant, Susan Raque, Patty Fletcher (Van) and David Bryant (Laura); ten grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
His funeral is 1pm Friday at Fern Creek Funeral home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens East. Visitation is after 11am Friday until the time of the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020