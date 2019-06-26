|
|
Albert L. Cline, Jr.
Louisville, KY - 63, passed away on June 22, 2019. His work took him to Woodbridge, Virginia where he retired from Harris Teeter as a store director. Al loved the great outdoors, hunting, fishing, golfing, riding his Harley-Davidson and was a UK fan. Al will be dearly missed by his family, hunting and golfing friends, but not by the targets in the woods.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael G. Cline and parents, Al Sr. and Pat Cline.
Al is survived by his daughter, Sarah E. Cline; brother, Jeff (Lisa) Cline; grandchildren, Kyiana Cline and Alex Cline; companion, Kippy Smith and numerous aunts, uncles, niece and cousins.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Southwest Louisville Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY, from 4pm-8pm. A celebration of Al's life will be Friday, June 28, 2019, beginning at 11am at the chapel of the funeral home. www.newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 26, 2019