Albert Linn Kessinger Sr.
1932 - 2020
Albert Linn Kessinger, Sr.

Sellersburg - Albert Linn Kessinger, Sr., 87, of Sellersburg, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Albert was a member of the local Teamster's Union and the Sellersburg, Indiana American Legion Post #204. He was an avid UofL sports fan, was nicknamed "Papa Smurf" by his fellow employees at Mercer Transportation, and loved to eat, especially his late wife's chili.

He was born on September 1, 1932 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Joseph and Kathryn (Brown) Kessinger. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Rosella Kessinger, and step-daughter, Jennifer Hime.

Albert is survived by his sons, Albert "Al" Kessinger, Jr. and Robert "Bob" Kessinger; step-children, David (Dee) Storey, Thomas Storey, and Jill Cosby; nephew, Michael (Lisa) Beard; 3 grandchildren; 12 step-grandchildren; and 7 step-great-grandchildren.

Memorial Visitation will be from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany. His Memorial Service will be at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, at the funeral home with burial and military honors to follow at New Albany National Cemetery in New Albany, Indiana.

The family requests that contributions in Albert's memory be made to St. Xavier High School Alumni Association (1609 Poplar Level Road Louisville, KY 40217-1359).

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
JUL
8
Memorial service
12:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
