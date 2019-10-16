|
Albert Milton Nuss
Louisville - Albert Milton Nuss, 81 passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.
He was a retired Eastern Airlines employee and an Army Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 25 years Bonnie and fiance of 19 years June Willinger.
Survivors include daughters Sherry Pile, Pam Fowler and Paula Nuss, one son Bill Nuss, 3 grandchildren Josh, Jake and Ashley and 4 great grandchildren. Their extended family includes Tina McPherson (Chris), Leigh Broell, Mark Willinger their children and grandchildren and current companion Georgia Comstock.
Funeral service 11 AM Friday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation 2 to 8 PM Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019