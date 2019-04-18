Services
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Albert Woodard Obituary
Albert Woodard

Louisville - passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

He is survived by his children; Dorothy Thomas, Janice Stevenson, Denise Boyd, and Dennis Woodard all of Toledo, OH. Charlotte Ann Woodard (Tony) of Louisville. 48 Grandchildren, 56 Great Grandchildren including X'Zarion Woodard whom he was very fond of. 2 Great-Great Grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at G.C. Williams Funeral Home 1935 W. Broadway. Visitation 10-11 A.M. Saturday as well. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Shelbyville, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 18, 2019
