Alberta Ellen Leitsch
Alberta Ellen Leitsch

Louisville - 75, passed away on May 16, 2020.

She was a homemaker, a loving mother, and a kind soul.

Preceding her in death is her husband, Joe Leitsch; Brothers, Owen and Bob; niece, Suzie.

Left to cherish her memory is her sons, Owen (Allyse) and Albert; many cousins, and friends.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, her services will be private.

Rattermans East is handling arrangements.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
