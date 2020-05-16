Alberta Ellen LeitschLouisville - 75, passed away on May 16, 2020.She was a homemaker, a loving mother, and a kind soul.Preceding her in death is her husband, Joe Leitsch; Brothers, Owen and Bob; niece, Suzie.Left to cherish her memory is her sons, Owen (Allyse) and Albert; many cousins, and friends.Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, her services will be private.Rattermans East is handling arrangements.