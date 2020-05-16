Alberta Ellen Leitsch
Louisville - 75, passed away on May 16, 2020.
She was a homemaker, a loving mother, and a kind soul.
Preceding her in death is her husband, Joe Leitsch; Brothers, Owen and Bob; niece, Suzie.
Left to cherish her memory is her sons, Owen (Allyse) and Albert; many cousins, and friends.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, her services will be private.
Rattermans East is handling arrangements.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2020.