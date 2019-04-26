Alberta Hall Weaver



Louisville - Alberta Hall Weaver, 90, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019.



Alberta was born in Bullitt County to the late Hazel Glasgow Hall. She was retired from the and was a member of Buechel Park Baptist Church.



She will be remembered as a devoted wife to her husband Paul, who preceded her in death in 2017, and a loving mother and Mamaw to her sons and grandchildren.



Survivors include her two sons, Richard Paul (Trish) and Timothy Wayne (Kim); 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.



Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, April 28th at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Funeral services in celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home followed by entombment at Resthaven.



Memorial contributions may be directed to the or to Buechel Park Baptist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com.