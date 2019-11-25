|
Alberta Jones, 89, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
She was a lifelong member of Plymouth Baptist and United Church of Christ.
She is survived by her nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews and other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 11am -12pm Saturday, December 3, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Louisville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to her church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019