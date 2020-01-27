|
Alberta "Betty" Staats
Louisville - Alberta "Betty" Staats, 81, of Louisville, passed away on Thursday, January 23, peacefully at home.
She was born on October 9, 1938 in Clinton, IN; a daughter to Albert R. Davis and Mary Paloney Ralston. Betty was a graduate of Clinton High School. She met the love of her life Wilford Staats and they were joined in marriage on March 30, 1956 and were married 50 years until he passed away April 15, 2006.
Betty was one of University of Louisville's biggest basketball fans. She enjoyed being on the water, whether it be on the boat, relaxing, or fishing, being on the water brought her joy. Betty was an avid reader and enjoyed her romance novels.
She is survived by her son, Wade E. Staats; grandsons, Wesley A. and William N. Staats; sister, Norma Reed of Roswell, New Mexico and former daughter-in-law, and mother of her grandchildren, Mary Lou Staats.
There will be no services at this time. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" was entrusted with arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020