Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
(502) 361-1688
Alda Alene Rice

Alda Alene Rice Obituary
Alda Alene Rice

Fairdale - 82, of Fairdale passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 peacefully at home in the care of her loving family. She was retired from Jefferson County Metro Govt. and a faithful member of Shively Christian & Fairdale Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her son, Chris, parents, brothers & sisters. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jack, daughters, Joy Wickens (Ken Reichel, Jackie Sweeney (Steve), grandchildren; Lindsey, Austin (Emily) Sweeney & Chris Wickens (Hannah), great grandchildren; Ryder, Gracelynn & Isabella who called her GiGi and a future great grandson due in June.

Due to the current gathering restrictions, there will be a private service.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville P.O. Box 35425 Louisville, KY 40232. Thank you Hosparus and Senior Helpers for your love and care.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
