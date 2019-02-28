Services
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
New Jerusalem Baptist Church
2973 Wilson Ave
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
New Jerusalem Baptist Church
2973 Wilson Ave.
View Map
Aldean Smothers Taylor

Aldean Smothers Taylor

Louisville - 69, passed away February 21, 2019. She was a bus driver trainer at JCPS. She is survived by her husband James W. Taylor; two children, Leonard D. Taylor and Netney Taylor; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2973 Wilson Ave., with interment in Louisville Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 - 9 p.m. Friday at the church. Professional services by Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
