Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
(502) 969-1367
Aleen Mullins
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
View Map
Louisville - Aleen Mullins, 93, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away, Thursday, February 14, 2019. Aleen was born, June 7, 1925 in Cub Run Kentucky.

She was a dedicated employee of Delmonico Foods for 46 years. Aleen was a long time member of Longfield Baptist Church where she had many special friends. Her friends on Texas Avenue were Gus, Doris, Lola, Cindy, Carol and Jay. They had many good times together. They liked cooking and playing cards together.

Aleen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond, her parents, Walton and Mishie Strange, siblings, Rowena, Pete, Henry, Alta, Margie, Dawson and Howard.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Gary Mullins(Sandy), Ronald Mullins(Mary-deceased), Diane White(Ronald), seven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren.

Aleen was a loving and generous person to everyone and will be missed a great deal.

A funeral service to celebrate the life of Aleen, will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 11am in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Louisville, KY 40219, with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-8pm at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Longfield Baptist Church. Please visit our website www.archlheadypreston.com to leave your online condolences for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
