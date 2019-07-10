|
|
Alene Morrisette
Okolona - Frances Alene Brown Morrisette, age 89, of Okolona passed away peacefully at her home July 7, 2019 due to congestive heart failure. She was born April 28, 1930 in Greensburg, KY to the late Carrie and Cecil Brown. She married Norman G. Morrisette March 31, 1951. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church since 1980 and a member of Harmony Chapter #273 Order of the Eastern Star since 1976. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Norman; beloved sons, Craig and Norman; brothers, Rex Brown (Pat), Jimmy Brown (Louise). Romans 6:4 "Therefore we were buried with Him through baptism into death, that just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life" Matthew 5:4 "Blessed are those who mourn. For they shall be comforted"
She is survived by her daughter, Gail; grandchildren, Teya (Martin), Holly, Hans (Jessica), Angi (Don), Aimee (Aaron); great-grandchildren, William, Kate, Piper, Gavin, Gage, Morgann (Mike), Sydney, Logann, Mady; great-great-granddaughter, Edynn; many nieces and nephews and many beloved friends.
Please join us in celebrating her life Friday, July 12th at noon in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation is from 4:00-8:00 pm on Thursday and Friday from 10 am until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hosparus Health (P. O. Box 35425 Louisville, KY 40232-9892). Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 10, 2019