Alene Sanders
Charlestown, Indiana -
Alene Sanders, 82, of Charlestown, IN passed away with God's peace and grace surrounded by the love of her life, Charles Sanders, and family on Monday, September 9, 2019.
Alene was born in the small coal mine town of Manchester, Kentucky on March 10, 1937 to Charles and Lona Smith. In 1955, she moved to the big city of Jeffersonville, IN and worked at the well-known Trolley Inn and Indiana Army Ammunition Plant. Alene was an active member of the Oak Park Women's Club and an avid collector of Mattel Barbie's.
Alene is survived by her beloved husband of 30 years Charles Sanders; three children Lisa Rhoades (Kirk), Steve Lindsey, and DeAnna Hall (Dale); three step-children Terry Sanders (Sandy), Rick Sanders (Deidra), and Chris Sanders (Marla). Alene was loved by her 16 grandchildren (Nick, Kristen, Joshua, Lindsay, Robert, Riley, Lauren, John, Leah, Kelly, Todd, Brian, Wes, Megan, Morgan, and Matt) and 14 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank her wonderful caregivers for their dedication and loving care over the past several years. The family also wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Becky Morris for her loving care over the past 8 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hosparus in memory of Alene Sanders.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Garr Funeral Home in Sellersburg with interment to follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and on Friday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019