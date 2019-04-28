Aletha Serd Carter



Clarksville - Aletha Serd Carter, 80 of Clarksville, Indiana passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Hosparus Health of Louisville. She graduated in 1976 from Spalding University with a master's degree in Social Work. Aletha went on to become the first Employee Assistance Program Coordinator at Indiana State University. Aletha helped establish the Terre Haute Human Relations Commission in the late 1990s and was active in the NAACP. She founded the Martin Luther King Commemorative Coalition, which pioneered the annual Underground Railroad re-enactment at St. Mary-of-the-Woods. She was an active member of Central Christian Church Disciples of Christ.



Aletha was born on April 29, 1938 in Nashville, Tennessee to the late George Serd and Mamie Conyers. She was preceded in death by her daughter Lynn French Gibson.



Aletha is survived by her daughters Jacqueline French Cooper and Ramona Diane French; sons David (Patricia), Peter and Markham French; honorary son Zachariah Matthew (Ancy); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



Two memorial services will be held to celebrate Aletha's life. The first memorial service will be held 11a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Central Christian Church Disciples of Christ in New Albany with Reverend Will Jewsbury officiating. The second memorial service will be held



11 a.m., May 18, 2019 at Central Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Terre Haute with Reverend Rebecca Zelensky officiating.



Legacy Funeral Center of Jeffersonville, IN, has been entrusted with her arrangements. Please visit www.legacyindiana.com for online condolences. Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary